Damongo MP donates 10 Motorbikes to West Gonja Municipal Health Directorate

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has donated ten (10) Apsonic Cross Country Motorbikes to the West Gonja Municipal Health Directorate.

This is to help the facility enhance health care delivery in the area.

The legislator in a short address explained that there are some basic needs of humanity that every policy maker and public servant must pay attention to, such as education, health care and general social amenities such as water, electricity, and sanitation.

He said irrespective of one's social class, one cannot be productive without a good health care system. He added that as a policy maker his donation to the sector is to enhance quality health care delivery in the Municipality.

According to him, the support was in response to a request made to him by the Municipal Health Director, Madam Gertrude Yentumi, when she visited his constituency office to lament the transportation means of the directorate to carry out its mandate as a service; a plea he the (MP) took very serious and did not sleep over.

The MP believes the motorbikes will enable the health workers to deliver quality healthcare services to the people in the constituency especially, those living in remote and hard to reach farming communities.

He pledged his unalloyed commitment to augment effort by central government to deliver basic health care to the people, hinting that he will soon extend similar support to the Regional Health Directorate and the Ghana Education Service.

The West Gonja Municipal Health Director, Madam Gertrude Yentumi expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture.

She disclosed that for the short period she has been in the Municipality, she witnessed the handing over of a well-furnished CHIPS compound at Mognori, the Renovation of a CHPS Compound at Achubunyo, the construction of a new CHPS compound at Kadendelempa and the renovation and drilling of a borehole at the Municipal Health Directorate all initiated by the MP.

Madam Gertrude pointed out that transportation has been identified as an essential need and a vital for the delivery of health service.

She added that, the availability of a reliable transport will impact on the ability of a person to access appropriate and well-coordinated health care.

"As a service, we preach universal health care, but this can never be achieved without transport and in our case motor bikes. that is why we don't take these gestures lightly at all," she said.

She further explained that, in the past, their transportation challenges made it difficult to reach all communities in need of basic health.