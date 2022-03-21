Police made Oliver Barker-Vormawor popular for just blowing hot air — Dr. Obed Asamoah

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs under the Rawlings' administration, Dr. Obed Asamoah has said the Akufo-Addo government is always sensitive and eager to arrest.

Speaking to Joy News on March 21, 2022, he stated that, the coup statements made by fix the country convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor though reckless, government was too eager to arrest him.

He noted that the police made him popular for blowing hot air even though the statements were reckless.

According to him, government could have found a way to correct and warn him.

“I think that they have been too sensitive. Government has been too sensitive and too eager to arrest instead of trying to steer away and correct somebody who doesn’t seem to understand the situation and who is going astray,” he told Joy News.

He added that the police could have properly investigated such statement to be sure he was truly making coup preparations before arresting them.

He stressed that the police should not be arresting people just because the person made a coup statement but ought to have gathered evidence of intent before an arrest.

“You have to distinguish between youthful exuberance and serious coup comments. We have investigative agencies and they should be able to see someone who is taking about a coup and be able to go behind to see if said person is making preparations for it or it’s just a case of the person expressing youthful exuberance.

“You don’t around and be arresting people just because they have talked about a coup, no. you have got to make sure that you have evidence that shows that they have a serious purpose,” he explained in the interview.

He added that, the arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor and charging him with treason was not right as that is only making him popular. “You are making people believe that in fact there is something in what he is saying when he is just blowing hot air.”