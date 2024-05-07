BP killed ex-Weija-Gbawe MCE – Tina Mensah reveals

07.05.2024 LISTEN

Tina Ayele Mensah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Weija-Gbawe, has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden and untimely death of former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Weija Gbawe, Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor.

The MP has gone on record to attribute Mr. Kumor’s passing to his removal from office in February 2024, a decision she believes was unjust and motivated by political factors.

This she said contributed to his deteriorating health, culminating in his high blood pressure.

Speaking out about the heartbreaking loss, Madam Mensah, a former deputy minister for Health who was also removed from office around the same time, pointed to Mr. Kumor’s unwavering support for her re-election bid within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the root cause of his removal from office.

She has adamantly stated that the former MCE’s only so-called “mistake” was standing by her during the parliamentary primaries which she lost.

“My late MCE did not deserve to be dismissed from his duties. His only fault was supporting me during a challenging time, and for that, he paid the ultimate price,” lamented Ms Mensah.

The lawmaker was of the view that Mr Kumor was not strong enough to bear the news and get over the shock.

“Patrick is not strong like me. If you sack me, I don't care, but Patrick is not like me. Patrick couldn't stop thinking about his sack and his blood pressure kept rising. 'Afei se asa' (it is finished), Patrick is gone,” she indicated.

-DGN online