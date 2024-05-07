Election 2024: Ghanaians will vote to erase Akufo-Addo’s horrifying legacy – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye says Ghanaians will elect former President John Mahama in the upcoming December polls to erase the ‘horrifying’ legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 7 urged Ghanaians not to vote for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December elections.

He believes that electing the former President would compromise the progress made during his tenure and put the nation’s path at risk.

While addressing supporters at a mini rally in Doboro in the Greater Accra region, following a visit to Blue Skies Limited, President Akufo-Addo expressed his support for Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as the ideal presidential candidate.

However, in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, the Odododiodio MP countered that Ghanaians are poised for change.

He suggested that President Akufo-Addo should have apologised to Ghanaians for failing them and leading the country into significant hardships.

Mr. Vanderpuye further added that President Akufo-Addo will be remembered as the worst president in the nation’s history.

“If I were Nana Addo, the best thing I would do as a person is to apologise to the millions of Ghanaians who voted for me and whom I have hugely disappointed. Nana Addo will go into history as the worst president ever in the fourth republic of this country.

“He is the most corrupt president in our history. He is the one who has collapsed our economy. Ghana’s economy today is worse than at any time in our history. Is that the legacy he is talking about? Of course, John Mahama will come and correct all.

“The youth of this country are looking for somebody who will come and change that legacy that he has left of joblessness, youth unemployment, hopelessness…So Ghanaians will vote for a change so that somebody will come to erase this horrifying and very disgraceful legacy from our history,” he stated.

-citinewsroom