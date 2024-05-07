ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: Ghanaians will vote to erase Akufo-Addo’s horrifying legacy – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Politics Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye says Ghanaians will elect former President John Mahama in the upcoming December polls to erase the ‘horrifying’ legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 7 urged Ghanaians not to vote for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December elections.

He believes that electing the former President would compromise the progress made during his tenure and put the nation’s path at risk.

While addressing supporters at a mini rally in Doboro in the Greater Accra region, following a visit to Blue Skies Limited, President Akufo-Addo expressed his support for Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as the ideal presidential candidate.

However, in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, the Odododiodio MP countered that Ghanaians are poised for change.

He suggested that President Akufo-Addo should have apologised to Ghanaians for failing them and leading the country into significant hardships.

Mr. Vanderpuye further added that President Akufo-Addo will be remembered as the worst president in the nation’s history.

“If I were Nana Addo, the best thing I would do as a person is to apologise to the millions of Ghanaians who voted for me and whom I have hugely disappointed. Nana Addo will go into history as the worst president ever in the fourth republic of this country.

“He is the most corrupt president in our history. He is the one who has collapsed our economy. Ghana’s economy today is worse than at any time in our history. Is that the legacy he is talking about? Of course, John Mahama will come and correct all.

“The youth of this country are looking for somebody who will come and change that legacy that he has left of joblessness, youth unemployment, hopelessness…So Ghanaians will vote for a change so that somebody will come to erase this horrifying and very disgraceful legacy from our history,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye Election 2024: Ghanaians will vote to erase Akufo-Addo’s horrifying legacy – Nii...

2 hours ago

BP killed ex-Weija-Gbawe MCE – Tina Mensah reveals BP killed ex-Weija-Gbawe MCE – Tina Mensah reveals

2 hours ago

Limited voter registration exercise: NDC slams EC over mass technical challenges Limited voter registration exercise: NDC slams EC over mass technical challenges

3 hours ago

UK, America will one day come to Ghana to borrow Akufo-Addo to be their president — Chairman Wontumi UK, America will one day come to Ghana to borrow Akufo-Addo to be their presiden...

4 hours ago

EOCO returns fire at OSP over Cecilia Abena Dapaahs money laundering case EOCO returns fire at OSP over Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s money laundering case

4 hours ago

Anti-corruption endeavours must be rooted in systems, investigations and prosecutions - Godfred Dame Anti-corruption endeavours must be rooted in systems, investigations and prosecu...

4 hours ago

Weve not introduced 1 cybersecurity levy on banking transactions – BoG We’ve not introduced 1% cybersecurity levy on banking transactions – BoG

4 hours ago

International rights groups had warned that the election in Chad was not expected to be free or fair. By Joris Bolomey AFP EU hits out at sidelining of Chad election observers

4 hours ago

Yvonne Osei Adobea, KNUST SRC President ‘Be calm; we’re having engagements on new fee implementation’ — KNUST SRC assure...

4 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, 2024 NPP campaign spokespersonleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia is compassionate, unique politician without corruption tag — Miracles Ab...

Just in....
body-container-line