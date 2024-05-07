ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Limited voter registration exercise: NDC slams EC over mass technical challenges

Headlines Limited voter registration exercise: NDC slams EC over mass technical challenges
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Electoral Commission (EC) over the technical issues that affected the Limited Voter Registration exercise on its first day.

The NDC described the situation as a ‘lazy man’s approach’ and questioned the competence of the EC’s technical team.

According to the opposition NDC, most district offices had not registered a single individual by 11 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, due to technical glitches.

In response, the EC has stated that they have resolved the internet connectivity issues that caused delays in several registration centres by noon, allowing the exercise to proceed smoothly across the country.

However, the NDC, in a statement on Tuesday, May 7, argued that this incident highlights the incompetence of the EC’s technical team, as they had previously faced challenges during the District Level elections the previous year.

The regional NDC emphasised the importance of addressing these technical issues promptly to ensure a successful registration process and a fair general election on December 7, 2024.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye Election 2024: Ghanaians will vote to erase Akufo-Addo’s horrifying legacy – Nii...

1 hour ago

BP killed ex-Weija-Gbawe MCE – Tina Mensah reveals BP killed ex-Weija-Gbawe MCE – Tina Mensah reveals

1 hour ago

Limited voter registration exercise: NDC slams EC over mass technical challenges Limited voter registration exercise: NDC slams EC over mass technical challenges

2 hours ago

UK, America will one day come to Ghana to borrow Akufo-Addo to be their president — Chairman Wontumi UK, America will one day come to Ghana to borrow Akufo-Addo to be their presiden...

3 hours ago

EOCO returns fire at OSP over Cecilia Abena Dapaahs money laundering case EOCO returns fire at OSP over Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s money laundering case

3 hours ago

Anti-corruption endeavours must be rooted in systems, investigations and prosecutions - Godfred Dame Anti-corruption endeavours must be rooted in systems, investigations and prosecu...

3 hours ago

Weve not introduced 1 cybersecurity levy on banking transactions – BoG We’ve not introduced 1% cybersecurity levy on banking transactions – BoG

3 hours ago

International rights groups had warned that the election in Chad was not expected to be free or fair. By Joris Bolomey AFP EU hits out at sidelining of Chad election observers

3 hours ago

Yvonne Osei Adobea, KNUST SRC President ‘Be calm; we’re having engagements on new fee implementation’ — KNUST SRC assure...

3 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, 2024 NPP campaign spokespersonleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia is compassionate, unique politician without corruption tag — Miracles Ab...

Just in....
body-container-line