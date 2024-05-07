EOCO returns fire at OSP over Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s money laundering case

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has strongly denied accusations levelled against it by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) concerning its alleged reluctance to investigate former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications at the OSP, recently disclosed that EOCO had returned Cecilia Dapaah’s case file, implying a lack of interest in pursuing the money laundering charges against her.

In an interview with Bernard Avle, host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, Mr. Darko stated that EOCO’s statement of intending to return the case file was inaccurate, as the document had already been returned.

However, EOCO has vehemently disputed the claims made by the OSP, characterising them as an “undue misrepresentation of facts” in an official statement.

According to EOCO, the OSP failed to uphold its commitment to deliver the report to them after discussions with OSP officials.

“In view of the intense public interest generated by the instant matter, and to correct the undue misrepresentation of facts, EOCO would like to set the records straight. Following receipt of the “referral” by the OSP on 25th January 2024, EOCO by a letter dated 1st February 2024 signed by the Deputy Executive Director (Operations), Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah, requested the Special Prosecutor for “a copy of the findings on the case to facilitate” EOCO’s investigations.

“EOCO’s letter of 1st February 2024 was received at the Front Desk of the Office of the Special Prosecutor by a Field Desk Officer II, Solomon Tetteh, who duly signed for the letter at 9.52 a.m. on 2nd February 2024. The Deputy Executive-Director of EOCO, Bashiru Dapilah, followed up to the OSP and discussed with Mr. Emmanuel Basintale, the Director of Investigations of the OSP, the possibility of expediting the release of the report.

“This discussion was done in the presence of the Deputy Special Prosecutor Ms Cynthia Lamptey. Mr. Basintale assured that as soon as he received clearance from the SP the report would be released to EOCO to assist in investigations. To date, EOCO has not received any information from the OSP.”

EOCO said following the review of the docket presented by the OSP and the advice of the Attorney-General, it returned the original docket received from the OSP back to the OSP on 3rd May, 2024.

-citinewsroom