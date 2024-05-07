Best-Graduating Student from UniMAC-IJ Richard Strauss-Ashiaby gets Hollard prize

Hollard Ghana, the country's favourite insurer, has honoured Richard Della Strauss-Ashiaby, the valedictorian from the University of Media, Arts and Communication-IJ (UniMAC-IJ), with the Hollard Prize during the 2nd Congregation held in Accra.

To commemorate this remarkable achievement, Roswitha Adjoa Amoako, Head of Group Business at Hollard Life, presented Richard with the Hollard Prize, including a laptop, a citation, and a cash prize during the ceremony.

Speaking after the event, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, commended Richard on his notable feat.

"We are thrilled to join in celebrating Richard Della Strauss-Ashiaby on his well-deserved award as the overall best-graduating student from the University of Media, Arts and Communications-IJ. At Hollard, we believe in the power of education to transform lives and shape the future. By supporting talented individuals like Richard, we are investing in the next generation of leaders who will drive positive change in our society, thus enabling better futures", she stated.

Commenting on the award, the recipient, Richard, expressed his deep gratitude, saying, "I am truly humbled about this award, not only for the just-ended ceremony but also for the long-term partnership between Hollard and UNIMAC-IJ. I hope this award will inspire students to strive for excellence and positively impact their fields. Thank you, Hollard Ghana, for this incredible opportunity".

Since its inception in 2022, the Hollard X Academia program has significantly improved the lives of numerous students and fostered a culture of excellence and innovation. This comprehensive initiative, which includes the Hollard Prize, Scholar Programme, Streetwise Finance engagement sessions, and Corporate Experience, is a testament to our commitment to investing in the next generation of leaders.

Anatasia Nana Aba Acquah, Gwendy Tetteh, Joshua Seidu Adams, and Sandra Kumah are some of the past beneficiaries of the Hollard Prize since its inception.

Source: Hollard Ghana