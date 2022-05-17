Oliver Barker-Vormawor re-arrested, whereabout unknown

#FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has been picked up by security personnel.

The arrest happened this morning.

The reason for his latest arrest is unknown and his whereabout is also unknown.

Another convener of #FixTheCountry, Benjamin Darko, confirmed his arrest on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor is already facing court after he was charged with treason felony by the police.

He was arrested on Friday, 11 February 2022, at the Kotoka International Airport when he returned from the UK for making suggestive coup threats on social media.

The police indicated that his “post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic”.

He had suggested in a Facebook post that if the e-levy was passed: "I'll do the coup myself. Useless army!"

Mr Barker-Vormawor is on a GHS2million bail with two sureties.