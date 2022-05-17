No one is above the law except the President - Oliver Barker-Vormawor says after arrest

17.05.2022 LISTEN

Convener for the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has said he is now sure no one is indeed above the law except the President of the country.

The latest comment comes after the leading member of the pressure group was rearrested by the Police on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Confirming the arrest on his Facebook Wall, Oliver Barker-Vormawor said, “Neho! I am currently Being held in cells at the Madina Court. My phone still with me. Very Bizarre that I had never been arrested in life. Yet, In just one year of #FixTheCountry activism, I have already been arrested three times.

“I have also already been sued three times, twice by the Ghana Police Service, and by the Electoral Commissioner.”

The activist continues, “Anyway, it must all be a coincidence. I’m sure. No one is above the law, except the President.”

Oliver Barker-Vormawor per information gathered was arrested today for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Despite what he believes is an ordeal, the activists stressed that he is not perturbed and will continue to work for what he believes in.