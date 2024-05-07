Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, has hailed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a politician of exceptional integrity and clean of any corruption tag throughout his political career.

In an interview with Okay FM monitored by ModernGhana News, Mr. Aboagye emphasized Dr. Bawumia's enviable record, asserting that he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to ethical leadership and good governance.

"Dr. Bawumia is a compassionate and unique politician, untarnished by corruption. His integrity has remained intact since his political inception, with no corruption allegations against him," Miracles stated.

He highlighted Dr. Bawumia's dedication to serving the nation's interests, noting that the Vice President prioritizes the welfare of the people above all.

Mr. Aboagye further expressed confidence that with Dr. Bawumia at the helm of affairs, Ghana would effectively combat bribery and corruption, while ensuring the judicious use of the country's resources.

"He is a selfless and technical person who ensures the right things are done. He works diligently to ensure that the nation is in a good state," Miracles added.