‘I’ve been charged with careless, inconsiderate driving; I need 2 sureties at Madina District Court’ — Oliver Barker-Vormawor

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The convener of the FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor said he has been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving by the police.

He said he needs two sureties at Madina District Court now.

This was after he was arrested by the police on his way to the High Court in Tema today.

“I have been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving. I need 2 sureties at Madina District Court,” the post read.

In a subsequent post, he said “being taken to the cells at East Legon Police station now,” after he was held at the cells at the Madina court.

