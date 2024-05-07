UK, America will one day come to Ghana to borrow Akufo-Addo to be their president — Chairman Wontumi

07.05.2024 LISTEN

Chairman Wontumi, born Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region has touted the leadership qualities of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

He said his achievement in government would inspire powerful nations like the United States and the United Kingdom to seek his wisdom in their affairs.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, the controversial politico envisioned a future where countries may seek Akufo-Addo's expertise to lead them, citing his transformative policies such as free SHS.

“One day a country will come and borrow Akufo-Addo from us to be their president…I wouldn’t be surprised to see London or America coming for him to change and stabilize the whole world,” Chairman Wontumi said.

According to Chairman Wontumi, the Presidency won’t be the end for President Akufo-Addo after he has handed over power to his successor.

“I know when he hands over to Bawumia as President; it won’t be the end of his story. The courage he had to introduce free SHS is plausible”, he emphasised.