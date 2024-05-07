MUSEC assesses damage of Atebubu Central market

The municipal security committee of the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly has visited the Atebubu central market to assess the extent of damage to the facility following a fire outbreak at dawn last Saturday.

Led by the municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu, the team took the opportunity to commiserate with the victims of the fire disaster.

Briefing members of the committee, the market manager, Hon. Asamoah Mensah said items lost include fabrics, gallons of cooking oil, sewing machines, pressing irons, bags of cassava, maize, rice and onions, tubers of yams and cosmetic products.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, the fire resulted from an unattended naked fire from one of the stalls affecting a total of four sheds comprising 96 rooms.

A preliminary report by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) puts the number of people affected at 57 with an estimated cost of items lost at GHC1, 316,940.00.

Hon. Edward Owusu spoke about plans to get the damaged stall rebuilt adding that all unauthorized extensions will be removed to act as a check against future fires and to create a thoroughfare for fire tenders when the need arises.

He also hoped that efforts on the part of the municipal assembly in collaboration with NADMO would yield some fruits to help victims cut down their losses.