Court to rule on Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s bail application today

The High Court is today [Wednesday, March 16, 2022] expected to rule on a bail application filed by the convener of #fixthecountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The activist is accused of inciting an overthrow of constitutional organs of government but he has denied the claims and said he is ready to go to trial.

He was arrested on February 11, 2022, over claims that he had threatened to cause a coup if government went ahead to pass the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor in his application for bail, contested the claims, saying a charge of treason felony against him cannot be sustained by the evidence available.

This is notwithstanding that the Attorney-General in an affidavit in opposition to the bail, insisted that evidence uncovered so far corroborates a charge of treason felony against the activist.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor has, however, wondered why the Republic has not charged him or taken a statement from him on the charge.

Meanwhile, Oliver Mawuse-Barker Vormawor has told the Court presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah that he is in good health and hopes they take him to trial.

The judge had sought to find out about his health status after he had been taken to the Police Hospital for medical care.

