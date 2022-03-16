ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court to rule on Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s bail application today

Headlines Court to rule on Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s bail application today
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The High Court is today [Wednesday, March 16, 2022] expected to rule on a bail application filed by the convener of #fixthecountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The activist is accused of inciting an overthrow of constitutional organs of government but he has denied the claims and said he is ready to go to trial.

He was arrested on February 11, 2022, over claims that he had threatened to cause a coup if government went ahead to pass the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor in his application for bail, contested the claims, saying a charge of treason felony against him cannot be sustained by the evidence available.

This is notwithstanding that the Attorney-General in an affidavit in opposition to the bail, insisted that evidence uncovered so far corroborates a charge of treason felony against the activist.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor has, however, wondered why the Republic has not charged him or taken a statement from him on the charge.

Meanwhile, Oliver Mawuse-Barker Vormawor has told the Court presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah that he is in good health and hopes they take him to trial.

The judge had sought to find out about his health status after he had been taken to the Police Hospital for medical care.

---Citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Applying for a review of SC ruling on Deputy Speaker’s right to vote will be a waste of time – Okudzeto
16.03.2022 | Headlines
'Our current difficulties are obvious, nothing to reemphasize and reiterate; let's work together' – Akufo-Addo
16.03.2022 | Headlines
Don't take World Bank boss serious, he didn't give any data to back his statement – Dr. Kingsley Nyarko
15.03.2022 | Headlines
There's no justification for continuous closure of borders; open them now – Minority to gov’t
15.03.2022 | Headlines
Ablakwa threatens to expose 'powerful man' behind demolition of Bulgarian embassy in Accra
15.03.2022 | Headlines
Paying flight for Afia Schwarzenegger father's corpse, 50k for funeral while we're hungry illogical — NPP Footsoldiers blasts Frema Opare
15.03.2022 | Headlines
"Coups aren't durable solutions to Africa's challenges; they retard growth" - Akufo-Addo
15.03.2022 | Headlines
Africa is safer under democracies—Akufo-Addo
15.03.2022 | Headlines
Every MP is asking for roads to be fixed; we need to approve E-Levy – Afenyo-Markin
15.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line