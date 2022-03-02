ModernGhana logo
Court remands Barker-Vormawor again for two weeks

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ashaiman District Court has again remanded the convener of pressure group “FixTheCountry”, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, who has been criminally charged with treason felony.

He will be making his next court appearance on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Barker-Vomawor is standing trial for allegedly threatening to stage a coup d'etat should parliament pass the government's proposed electronic transaction tax (e-levy).

He reportedly wrote in a Facebook post on February 9, 2022; “If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”

His lawyers, led by Justice Srem Sai, had told the court that the continued detention of their client was an infringement of his human right and personal liberty.

Mr. Sai argued that there was no point putting Barker-Vormawor before the District Court for his “liberty to be decided when that court has no capacity or jurisdiction to determine this”.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, countered, saying, the case was at the right forum.

The accused has been charged with an indictable offence and the trial of such cases must commence at the District Court.

The Magistrate, Ms. Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botwe, remanding the accused person said it was within the mandate of the court to remand him and that the defense team was at liberty to make a bail application to the High Court.

GNA

