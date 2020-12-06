You may never meet any political leader until you die: Be vigilant
The leader and pastor of Trinity Fire Chapel International on before the 2020 Ghana General Election on Sunday 6th December 2020 advise the congregation to be friendly towards one another. He advised members not to take offence in one another because of political party you assume your brother belongs to because you may never meet John Mahama or Akuffo Addo even if they win power before you die.
Whiles encouraging the congrats to vote he urged them to be the source of peace - return home after you vote and be one another keeper and not a source of destruction in the elections.
