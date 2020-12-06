ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.12.2020 Feature Article

You may never meet any political leader until you die: Be vigilant

By Kwame Grundow
You may never meet any political leader until you die: Be vigilant
LISTEN DEC 6, 2020

The leader and pastor of Trinity Fire Chapel International on before the 2020 Ghana General Election on Sunday 6th December 2020 advise the congregation to be friendly towards one another. He advised members not to take offence in one another because of political party you assume your brother belongs to because you may never meet John Mahama or Akuffo Addo even if they win power before you die.

Whiles encouraging the congrats to vote he urged them to be the source of peace - return home after you vote and be one another keeper and not a source of destruction in the elections.
Kwame Grundow
Kwame Grundow, © 2020

Grundow is a Ghanaian by birth. He is a farmer. He has high interest in political development & smart cities building using smart technologies. Column: KwameGrundow

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

More from Author (17)

More

More Feature Article
Modern Ghana Links
Lessons from the 2020 General Elections
03.01.2021 | Feature Article
The Next NPP Government Ought to strike a balance between the Grass-Root and Party Financiers
03.01.2021 | Feature Article
Sympathy for Weeping Mzbel & Appreciation for her Wise Advice to Barren Women
03.01.2021 | Feature Article
ASEPA Request on Justice Dotse Is Flagrantly Untenable
03.01.2021 | Feature Article
Who Bewitched us?
03.01.2021 | Feature Article
Today, a prophet is recognized by his own people
03.01.2021 | Feature Article
Analysing the Substance in JDM’s Supreme Court Petition
03.01.2021 | Feature Article
Has the “Tyrant” Now Unblocked the Sore Losers?
03.01.2021 | Feature Article
Environmental Capitalism and Climate Change Wars: Australia in 2000
03.01.2021 | Feature Article
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
41 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
41 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line