53 minutes ago | Beauty & Fashion

Check Out These Celebrities Looking Hot In Swim Suits

Kwasy Danyels - pulse.com.gh
Our female stars sizzle in swim wears like no other and we just can't have enough of them.

With the hot weather condition here in Ghana, our celebrity fashion trends veer from street style to beach style sometimes, and we get the 'sight treatment' on what's in for the season's best in swimwear collection. Here's a look at the celebrity swim wear looks that swept us of our feet with their sexy physiqyues.

8 of Ghana's sexiest celebrities in swim suits.

1. Moesha Boduong
She owns her sex appeal. Actress Moesha is a whole lot of sauce in jumpsuit.

1016201874147 0g830m4yxt moeshaboduonginswimsuit

2. Sandra Ankobiah
Celebrity lwayer ,Sandra Ankobiah has great love for the waters so she score her aqua times with the best swim wears that projects her sassy stature.

1016201874147 vaqdthgssn sandraankobiah11

3. Sister Deborah
Sister Derbie the musician could pass for a top model anyday.

1016201874147 m6itl8w331 debie1

4.Benedicta Gafah
Check out the plunging bikini; chic and hot and its only few people that could pull this of. Actress Benedicta is one of such people.

1016201874147 1j041p5cbw kaq

5. Nikki Samonas
Who else could look at this sizzling picture without a blink? That is the state actress Nikki Samonas leaves us in anytime she rocks her bikinis. She is everything sexy.

1016201874148 g40n1r5edy niki7

6. Efia Odo
Efia Odo is in one word "sexy".

1016201874148 0f728m3xxs 91474155

7. Salma Mumin
We are obsessed with all the bikini moments of actress Efia Odo.

1016201874148 h41o2s6fey salmamuminswimsuit

8. Priscilla Opoku Agyeman

1016201874148 swnaqedq5k 4044965920387616830391736040936854046375936n

