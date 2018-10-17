Check Out These Celebrities Looking Hot In Swim Suits
Kwasy Danyels - pulse.com.gh
Our female stars sizzle in swim wears like no other and we just can't have enough of them.
With the hot weather condition here in Ghana, our celebrity fashion trends veer from street style to beach style sometimes, and we get the 'sight treatment' on what's in for the season's best in swimwear collection. Here's a look at the celebrity swim wear looks that swept us of our feet with their sexy physiqyues.
8 of Ghana's sexiest celebrities in swim suits.
1. Moesha Boduong She owns her sex appeal. Actress Moesha is a whole lot of sauce in jumpsuit.
2. Sandra Ankobiah Celebrity lwayer ,Sandra Ankobiah has great love for the waters so she score her aqua times with the best swim wears that projects her sassy stature.
3. Sister Deborah Sister Derbie the musician could pass for a top model anyday.
4.Benedicta Gafah Check out the plunging bikini; chic and hot and its only few people that could pull this of. Actress Benedicta is one of such people.
5. Nikki Samonas Who else could look at this sizzling picture without a blink? That is the state actress Nikki Samonas leaves us in anytime she rocks her bikinis. She is everything sexy.
6. Efia Odo Efia Odo is in one word "sexy".
7. Salma Mumin We are obsessed with all the bikini moments of actress Efia Odo.
8. Priscilla Opoku Agyeman