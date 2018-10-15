Shatta Wale’s Reign Reign clothing we could not stop looking at them.

Shatta Movement fans proved their loyalty and support for their Dancehall king, Charles Nii Armah popularly called Shatta Wale on Saturday, October 13, 2018, as they filled the Fantasy Dome for his Reign Album launch.

The venue was filled to capacity and according to some SM fans, more than half of the crowd in the auditorium was outside listening to Shatta Wale songs on loudspeakers.

Shatta Wale performing at his Reign Album launch

It was a great day for the Shatta Wale as he took the opportunity to propose to his baby mama, Shatta Michy.

Shatta Wale and his family were spotted on the stage a lovely customized apparel, Reign clothing and we couldn't stop staring at them.

Shatta Wale and his children

Some fans also attended the event in their Reign apparel which comes in different colors, sizes, and styles. According to a Shatta Movement fan, the hoodie with shorts costs GHC 250, Tracksuit is available for GHC 200, Jacket with short is selling for GHC 150 and T-shirt is also sold at GHC 50.

Check out some photos of fans looking dope in the Reign apparel.

