How To Travel on a Budget And Still Have Fun

Having fun on a tight budget when you travel can be tough especially if you are in a big city or anywhere where a lot of travelling is required. However, you do not need to worry because you can still have an exciting time even though you are travelling on a budget. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, discusses ways you can do this.

Find local events

Cities and local organizations frequently produce lists of upcoming events for the public. These range from movie nights and art festivals to community celebrations. Cost of entry is typically low or free and the fun can last for hours.

Search for special hotel and restaurant deals

Find hotels and restaurants that offer discounts for guests and visitors. Some hotels and restaurants offer amazing discounts and promotions to their customers and visitors. To get updates on this, you can subscribe to their newsletter or follow them on social media.

Split costs with friends

Gather a group of like-minded, financially savvy friends and split the costs to have your fun and keep your money, too. Group discounts split hotel room fees, and shared meals are great ways to travel and party with friends while saving money.

Travel during off-peak period

To ensure that you do not spend all your money on transportation, endeavour to plan your travel during the off-peak period. Travelling during this time is quite affordable because it is less busy.

Seek out no-admission nature

In addition to those community movie nights, look for other ways to have fun without paying ticket prices. Many tourists attractions allow free entry or have low admission costs. You simply need to carry out a bit of research.