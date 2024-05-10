ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.05.2024 Industry News

Supreme Court adjourns celebrity alcohol endorsements case without a date

Supreme Court adjourns celebrity alcohol endorsements case without a date
10.05.2024 LISTEN

The Supreme Court of Ghana has once again delayed its ruling on a crucial case concerning the ban on celebrity endorsements in alcoholic beverage advertisements.

Initially scheduled for May 8, 2024, the judgment was postponed indefinitely by a seven-member panel led by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. This decision follows a previous adjournment on April 10, 2024.

Mark Darlington Osae, the plaintiff in the case, took to his Facebook page to share the news with the public, expressing disappointment over the ongoing delays. Despite the lack of a new hearing date, Osae remains hopeful that his legal team will keep the public informed as soon as the court provides an update.

The lawsuit originated from the 2015 decision by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) to implement a ban on celebrities endorsing alcoholic beverages. Aligned with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines aimed at protecting minors from alcohol-related harm, the regulation has been contested by Osae, a prominent figure in the music industry who chairs the Ghana Music Alliance.

Osae argues that the FDA's restrictions unfairly target individuals based on their economic status and profession, contending that such measures violate constitutional rights outlined in articles 17(1) and 17(2) of the Ghanaian Constitution.

As stakeholders await the Supreme Court’s final decision, the outcome of this case holds significant implications for the advertising industry and the broader regulatory framework surrounding alcohol marketing in Ghana.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior Political Science lecturer at University of Ghana Excessive partisanship breeds madness — Prof Gyampo on NPP’s defence of cedi dep...

52 minutes ago

Ben Boakye, Executive Director of Africa Centre for Energy Policy ACEP PDS scandal: ‘The totality of Ghana’s loss is the ‘dumor’ being experienced toda...

1 hour ago

677,140 births and 50,992 deaths recorded in 2022 - Statistical Report 677,140 births and 50,992 deaths recorded in 2022 - Statistical Report

3 hours ago

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan vist a school in Abuja to open an event on mental health for students. By Kola SULAIMON AFP Prince Harry, Meghan visit Nigeria

3 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress Ghana’s electoral commission is one that trusts thieves — Omane Boamah

3 hours ago

Mahama is the embodiment of corruption; he cant advise NPP govt on corruption – Ernest Owusu-Bempah Mahama is the embodiment of corruption; he can’t advise NPP gov’t on corruption ...

3 hours ago

Kenneth Kwamina Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance Company All government cares about is spending more and more money on itself — Dalex Fin...

5 hours ago

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye COVID-19: GHS records 57% vaccination coverage

5 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with the clergy My government will support churches – Bawumia assures Clergy

5 hours ago

Don't be 'conduit' to President Akufo-Addo's 'I can't hand over power to Mahama' scheme — NDC warns EC Don't be 'conduit' to President Akufo-Addo's 'I can't hand over power to Mahama'...

Just in....
body-container-line