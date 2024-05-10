Supreme Court adjourns celebrity alcohol endorsements case without a date

10.05.2024 LISTEN

The Supreme Court of Ghana has once again delayed its ruling on a crucial case concerning the ban on celebrity endorsements in alcoholic beverage advertisements.

Initially scheduled for May 8, 2024, the judgment was postponed indefinitely by a seven-member panel led by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. This decision follows a previous adjournment on April 10, 2024.

Mark Darlington Osae, the plaintiff in the case, took to his Facebook page to share the news with the public, expressing disappointment over the ongoing delays. Despite the lack of a new hearing date, Osae remains hopeful that his legal team will keep the public informed as soon as the court provides an update.

The lawsuit originated from the 2015 decision by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) to implement a ban on celebrities endorsing alcoholic beverages. Aligned with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines aimed at protecting minors from alcohol-related harm, the regulation has been contested by Osae, a prominent figure in the music industry who chairs the Ghana Music Alliance.

Osae argues that the FDA's restrictions unfairly target individuals based on their economic status and profession, contending that such measures violate constitutional rights outlined in articles 17(1) and 17(2) of the Ghanaian Constitution.

As stakeholders await the Supreme Court’s final decision, the outcome of this case holds significant implications for the advertising industry and the broader regulatory framework surrounding alcohol marketing in Ghana.