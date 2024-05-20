Sarkodie finally clarifies intent behind new track titled "Brag

Sarkodie

Ghanaian rap icon Michael Owusu Addo, known as Sarkodie, has broken his silence following the release of his highly-discussed track "Brag."

Addressing the controversies surrounding the song, Sarkodie clarified that his mention of Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy was not intended as an attack but rather as a testament to his longevity in the music industry.

In Sarkodie's view, the song serves as a message to fellow rappers about his experience in the rap game. He emphasized, "Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido will never think I want to jab them because if I want to jab somebody it should be rappers; they are singers."

He further explained, "I'm only talking to rappers about how long I've been there and the best way to represent. It is true, I was there before Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Ashake, and Black Sherif. It is just making references to how long I've been there, not throwing jabs at anybody. Black Sherif is my boy; do you think I will jab him? No."

Sarkodie expressed appreciation for the attention the song has garnered, viewing it as an excellent promotion. He concluded, "I don't understand what's happening, but I love it because it's great promotion; I can't even pay for it."

Watch him speak in the video below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMMTyfogU/