As speculation grows over the status of Fella Makafui and Medikal’s marriage, the rapper has disclosed that they have not had sex for almost a year and are living in separate rooms under the same roof.

In reaction to a tweet suggesting that the couple might still be intimate despite their separation, Medikal clarified the situation.

A tweep had suggested that their continued cohabitation implied a less severe rift, stating, “Medikal and Fella still live in the same house. They want to stay together and co-parent, but they are separated.

“This isn’t America; they will still have intimate moments. In the video, Fella is wearing a nightgown, meaning they are staying in the same house, but someone said Fella left—laughable.”

Medikal refuted this claim, stating, “It’s been almost a year, we never nack [never had sex], we live in separate rooms. I have a nanny who takes care of my daughter.

“I wouldn’t have been this informative but since she involved the public and called the cops on me rather than solving it at home amicably, it’s best y’all be in the know.”

Amid the public scrutiny, Fella Makafui has released an official statement confirming the dissolution of their four-year-old marriage.

The statement, dated May 18, 2024, and signed by Fella, indicated that the decision to end their marriage was made "a few months ago" and they had been waiting for their families to complete the customary divorce rites.

Fella addressed the allegations made by Medikal, noting how they have affected her reputation.

“These public statements, considerable parts of which are a great departure from the truth, have caused significant hurt to me, my family, and to my business,” she said.

Despite the allegations, Fella expressed her intention to refrain from public discourse on the matter.

Instead, she plans to address her grievances through appropriate legal channels, respecting their families' privacy and considering the well-being of their daughter.

The couple, who married on March 7, 2020, have faced public attention regarding their relationship.

On March 31, 2024, Medikal tweeted, “Fella is no more my wife, she is my baby mother, we are co-parenting and it’s all good,” confirming their separation after a tweet had referred to them as husband and wife.