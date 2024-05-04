ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.05.2024 Exclusive News

Medikal ‘reunites’ with ex-girlfriend Sister Derby following split with wife Fells Makafui

Medikal reunites with ex-girlfriend Sister Derby following split with wife Fells Makafui
04.05.2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has reunited with his ex-girlfriend, fellow musician Sister Derby, following his split from his wife Fella Makafui.

The former lovers were seen performing together for the first time in several years at Medikal's concert at the Indigo O2 in London, UK on Friday, May 3.

They performed their hit single "Too Risky" released in 2021 after their breakup in 2018.

As a reminder, in the lead-up to his debut O2 show, Medikal had revealed that he and Fella are separated and currently just co-parenting.

The concert held on May 3 garnered significant buzz both in and outside of Ghana due to its intentional publicity efforts.

The 2,750-capacity event center was officially sold out and filled by patrons anticipating an impressive performance from the star-studded lineup.

Other Ghanaian artists billed to perform included Bisa KDei, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Jah Bahd, and others.

The one-time Ghana Music Awards' Rapper of the Year has now become the second Ghanaian rapper to sell out the venue after Sarkodie.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President Mahamaleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia lacks new ideas, stealing from Mahama — Joyce Bawa alleges

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch On paper Mahama and Bawumia’s visions make Ghana America but it will be Kasoa wh...

2 hours ago

IGP engages Council of State Members ahead of 2024 General Elections IGP engages Council of State Members ahead of 2024 General Elections

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama I will foster a strong partnership between gov’t and media to protect our natura...

2 hours ago

Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama Media’s failure to hold gov’t accountable on issues such as illegal mining is a ...

2 hours ago

Societe Generale to exit Ghana, other African countries Societe Generale to exit Ghana, other African countries

2 hours ago

May 4: Cedi sells at GHS13.99 to 1, GHS13.42 on BoG interbank May 4: Cedi sells at GHS13.99 to $1, GHS13.42 on BoG interbank

21 hours ago

Kwadaso MP, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko Ejisu by-election: Police questions Kwadaso MP, two others over bribery allegati...

21 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako is Nkrumahs reincarnate; hell be president if he appoints Nkrumah's daughter as running mate —Ajaguraja Nana Kwame Bediako is Nkrumah’s reincarnate; he’ll be president if he appoints N...

21 hours ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Dumsor: Mahama gave us ‘dum, dum, dum’ but we are now in the era of ‘dum sie sie...

Just in....
body-container-line