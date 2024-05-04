Medikal ‘reunites’ with ex-girlfriend Sister Derby following split with wife Fells Makafui

04.05.2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has reunited with his ex-girlfriend, fellow musician Sister Derby, following his split from his wife Fella Makafui.

The former lovers were seen performing together for the first time in several years at Medikal's concert at the Indigo O2 in London, UK on Friday, May 3.

They performed their hit single "Too Risky" released in 2021 after their breakup in 2018.

As a reminder, in the lead-up to his debut O2 show, Medikal had revealed that he and Fella are separated and currently just co-parenting.

The concert held on May 3 garnered significant buzz both in and outside of Ghana due to its intentional publicity efforts.

The 2,750-capacity event center was officially sold out and filled by patrons anticipating an impressive performance from the star-studded lineup.

Other Ghanaian artists billed to perform included Bisa KDei, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Jah Bahd, and others.

The one-time Ghana Music Awards' Rapper of the Year has now become the second Ghanaian rapper to sell out the venue after Sarkodie.