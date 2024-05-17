Mahama takes bribe in every deal — Chairman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made allegations against former President John Mahama, claiming that the former President accepts bribes in every business transaction he is involved in.

In a recent interview with Billionaires TV, Chairman Wontumi raised concerns about the misapplication of funds during Mr. Mahama's tenure, particularly focusing on the $29 million earmarked for upgrading the Kumasi airport.

According to Chairman Wontumi, upon evaluation, it was discovered that only $4 million out of the allocated $29 million was actually used for airport development. He asserted that it was evident Mr. Mahama engaged in questionable practices with the remaining funds.

“Mahama will never do anything without taking a bribe,” Chairman Wontumi alleged.

Chairman Wontumi commended the Akufo-Addo government for its efforts in revitalizing the airport and elevating its status to international standards.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, have officially commissioned Prempeh I International Airport, Kumasi formerly known as the Kumasi International Airport.

The ceremony, graced by traditional authorities, government officials, and prominent figures of the New Patriotic Party, unfolded in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, on Friday, May 10.

Addressing the occasion, President Akufo-Addo expressed his elation, saying the commissioning underscores his administration's steadfast dedication to bolstering Ghana’s infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of its people and to position the nation as a beacon of progress and prosperity in Africa.

He emphasised that the timing of the commissioning, coinciding with the 25th-anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's enstoolment, is not a mere coincidence but a fitting homage to the rich cultural heritage and historical legacy of the Ashanti kingdom.

President Akufo-Addo said that renaming the Kumasi International Airport to honour Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh I and commissioning it alongside the Asantehene’s anniversary milestone, reflects the profound respect and reverence his government accords to traditional institutions.

“The transformation of Kumasi Airport into Prempeh I International Airport, Kumasi represents more than just bricks and mortar. It embodies the spirit of renovation, excellence and collaboration that defines the Ghanaian people.

“Through meticulous planning, hard work and dedication, we have turned the vision into reality and today we reap the fruits of our neighbour,” he said.