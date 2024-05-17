Bosomtwe: Violent rainstorm kills girl at Jarchie

A 15-year-old girl has tragically died following a severe rainstorm in Jarchie, located in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred during a torrential downpour when a deadly lightning strike caused the girl to collapse and ultimately lose her life.

Residents reported that the storm caused extensive damage, collapsing five houses and ripping the roofs off more than 200 others.

The devastation has left hundreds of residents displaced.

Hon. Richard Bimpeh (Chikata), the Assembly Member for the Jarchie East Electoral Area, who spoke to this reporter, confirmed that the incident happened on Thursday, May 17, 2024.

He indicated that the storm destroyed properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Hon. Bimpeh has urgently called on the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), corporate organizations, and other state agencies to provide immediate support to the affected residents.