ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bosomtwe: Violent rainstorm kills girl at Jarchie

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News Bosomtwe: Violent rainstorm kills girl at Jarchie
FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN

A 15-year-old girl has tragically died following a severe rainstorm in Jarchie, located in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred during a torrential downpour when a deadly lightning strike caused the girl to collapse and ultimately lose her life.

Residents reported that the storm caused extensive damage, collapsing five houses and ripping the roofs off more than 200 others.

The devastation has left hundreds of residents displaced.

Hon. Richard Bimpeh (Chikata), the Assembly Member for the Jarchie East Electoral Area, who spoke to this reporter, confirmed that the incident happened on Thursday, May 17, 2024.

He indicated that the storm destroyed properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Hon. Bimpeh has urgently called on the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), corporate organizations, and other state agencies to provide immediate support to the affected residents.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bosomtwe: Violent rainstorm kills girl at Jarchie Bosomtwe: Violent rainstorm kills girl at Jarchie

2 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi-John Dramani Mahama takes bribe in every deal — Chairman Wontumi

2 hours ago

John Kumah Late John Kumah goes home tomorrow

2 hours ago

Henry Osei Akoto Akufo-Addo's corrupt nature contributing to Special Prosecutor's hunt from offic...

2 hours ago

Watch how a slay queen repented after having an encounter with Alpha Hour Watch how a ‘slay queen’ repented after having an encounter with Alpha Hour

2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong left and Bishop Daniel Obinim Kennedy Agyapong and I are blood relatives — Bishop Obinim 

4 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu It's questionable how SSNIT has decided to sell its 60% stake in hotels within i...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo happy with petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng; Im sure hes behind it – Martin Kpebu Akufo-Addo happy with petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng; I’m sure he’s behind it...

4 hours ago

Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampongleft and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Investigate and stop sale of SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong — Ablakwa petition...

4 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress NDC 'It Is Possible' Ghana public debt will cross GH¢1 trillion under the watch of '...

Just in....
body-container-line