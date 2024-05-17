ModernGhana logo
Late John Kumah goes home tomorrow

The final funeral rites for the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, have been scheduled for May 18, 2024.

The family has announced that the ceremonies will take place at Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu, where his one-week observation was also held.

Dr. Kumah's sudden passing on March 7, 2024, at the age of 45, left a significant impact on both the political and personal spheres in Ghana. He is survived by a wife and six children.

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

Laying in State: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, beginning at 5 a.m.

Burial Service: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, commencing at 10 a.m.

Interment: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Aduapakye Royal Cemetery.

Final Funeral Rites: Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

