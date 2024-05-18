Nigerian Artists dominate 2024 BET Awards; no nominations for Ghana

18 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The BET Awards 2024 nominations have been announced, showcasing a strong presence of Nigerian artists while no Ghanaian artist made the cut this year. Last year, Ghana was proudly represented by Black Sherif, whose nominations highlighted the nation's musical talent on an international stage.

This year, Nigerian artists have taken the spotlight with over five nominations across various categories. Among the notable nominees are Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, and Tems, reflecting the country's burgeoning influence in the global music scene. Rising superstar Ayra Starr stands out with an impressive three nominations, marking a significant milestone in her rapidly ascending career.

Burna Boy has garnered nominations in both the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist categories. He will be competing against heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, and Usher, promising an exciting contest among the industry's elite.

Leading the nominations overall is Canadian rapper Drake, followed closely by Nicki Minaj, ensuring a star-studded lineup for the awards. The BET Awards ceremony is set to take place on June 30, 2024, at 8 pm ET/PT, promising an evening of celebration for the best in Black entertainment and culture.

2024 BET Awards: See full list of nominees

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTISTE

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

Sza

Tyla

Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTISTE

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher

BEST GROUP

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $Ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

BEST COLLABORATION

All My Life, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

America Has A Problem (Remix, Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Barbie World, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)

Bongos, Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Carnival, ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $Ign Feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti

Don’t Play With It (Remix), Lola Brooke Feat. Latto & Yung Miami

Everybody, Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Good Good, Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

Rich Baby Daddy, Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTISTE

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTISTE

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Agora Hills, Doja Cat

All My Life, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

Barbie World, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)

Bongos, Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

First Person Shooter, Drake Feat. J. Cole

Good Good, Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

On My Mama, Victoria Monét

Rich Baby Daddy, Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

BEST NEW ARTISTE

41

4batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Award All Of The Glory, Shirley Caesar

All Things, Kirk Franklin

Angel, Halle Bailey

Come Jesus Come, Cece Winans

Do You Believe In Love?, Erica Campbell

God Problems, Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

Me & U, Tems

Try Love, Kirk Franklin

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Agora Hills, Doja Cat

All My Life, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

Gunna, Fukumean

Lovin On Me, Jack Harlow

Made For Me, Muni Long

On My Mama, Victoria Monét

Rich Baby Daddy, Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

Sensational, Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay

Texas Hold ‘Em, Beyoncé

Water, Tyla

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

Bk’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

Raye (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa)

VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Bellah (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler Icu (Africa)

BET HER

16 Carriages, Beyoncé

Blessings, Nicki Minaj Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Commas, Ayra Starr

Fly Girl, Flo Feat. Missy Elliott

Hiss, Megan Thee Stallion

On My Mama, Victoria Monét

Saturn, Sza

Yeah Glo!, GloRilla

BEST MOVIE

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Book Of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria Mccullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry