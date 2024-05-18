Nigerian Artists dominate 2024 BET Awards; no nominations for Ghana

The BET Awards 2024 nominations have been announced, showcasing a strong presence of Nigerian artists while no Ghanaian artist made the cut this year. Last year, Ghana was proudly represented by Black Sherif, whose nominations highlighted the nation's musical talent on an international stage.
This year, Nigerian artists have taken the spotlight with over five nominations across various categories. Among the notable nominees are Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, and Tems, reflecting the country's burgeoning influence in the global music scene. Rising superstar Ayra Starr stands out with an impressive three nominations, marking a significant milestone in her rapidly ascending career.
Burna Boy has garnered nominations in both the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist categories. He will be competing against heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, and Usher, promising an exciting contest among the industry's elite.
Leading the nominations overall is Canadian rapper Drake, followed closely by Nicki Minaj, ensuring a star-studded lineup for the awards. The BET Awards ceremony is set to take place on June 30, 2024, at 8 pm ET/PT, promising an evening of celebration for the best in Black entertainment and culture.
2024 BET Awards: See full list of nominees
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTISTE
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
Sza
Tyla
Victoria Monét
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTISTE
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher
BEST GROUP
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $Ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
City Girls
Flo
Maverick City Music
Wanmor
BEST COLLABORATION
All My Life, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
America Has A Problem (Remix, Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar
Barbie World, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)
Bongos, Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Carnival, ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $Ign Feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti
Don’t Play With It (Remix), Lola Brooke Feat. Latto & Yung Miami
Everybody, Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
Good Good, Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
Rich Baby Daddy, Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTISTE
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Red
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTISTE
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Agora Hills, Doja Cat
All My Life, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
Barbie World, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)
Bongos, Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
First Person Shooter, Drake Feat. J. Cole
Good Good, Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
On My Mama, Victoria Monét
Rich Baby Daddy, Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
BEST NEW ARTISTE
41
4batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Award All Of The Glory, Shirley Caesar
All Things, Kirk Franklin
Angel, Halle Bailey
Come Jesus Come, Cece Winans
Do You Believe In Love?, Erica Campbell
God Problems, Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
Me & U, Tems
Try Love, Kirk Franklin
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Agora Hills, Doja Cat
All My Life, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
Gunna, Fukumean
Lovin On Me, Jack Harlow
Made For Me, Muni Long
On My Mama, Victoria Monét
Rich Baby Daddy, Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
Sensational, Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay
Texas Hold ‘Em, Beyoncé
Water, Tyla
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Bk’ (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
Raye (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa)
VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Bellah (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler Icu (Africa)
BET HER
16 Carriages, Beyoncé
Blessings, Nicki Minaj Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Commas, Ayra Starr
Fly Girl, Flo Feat. Missy Elliott
Hiss, Megan Thee Stallion
On My Mama, Victoria Monét
Saturn, Sza
Yeah Glo!, GloRilla
BEST MOVIE
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love
Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Book Of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
BEST ACTOR
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria Mccullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Coco Gauff
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry