New Artiste of the Year nominee, King Paluta, has revealed that he has been active in the music scene long before acclaimed rapper Sarkodie and the famous Tema Boys started their musical journeys.

Speaking to DJ Slim in an interview, the "Aseda" hitmaker disclosed that he began his music career at a very young age but faced setbacks due to unreliable investors who wasted his time.

“I’ve been on the street for a long time. The problem is that when you start, people come on board and decide to help you, but later withdraw their help, so that wasted my time,” King Paluta shared.

He elaborated on his early start, stating, “I started recording in 2008. I was there before the Tema boys started. It was when Sarkodie started that most of the boys decided to venture into rap music. When Asem released 'Give Me Blow,' I was there.”

King Paluta, who is also a beatmaker, revealed that he produced the beat for his hit single "Aseda.”