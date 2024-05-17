Watch how a ‘slay queen’ repented after having an encounter with Alpha Hour

A young lady’s remarkable transformation from a self-proclaimed “slay queen” to a dedicated Christian has garnered widespread attention and sparked conversations online.

The video detailing her journey was shared by Pastor Elvis Agyemang, the Founder and Leader of Grace Mountain Church and the leader of the popular online prayer sessions known as Alpha Hour.

In the video, the young lady recounts her old lifestyle, which involved smoking, drinking, and frequenting nightclubs with friends.

However, after years of living this lifestyle, she grew weary and experienced a life-changing encounter with Alpha Hour.

A friend shared a link to the prayer session with her, which marked the beginning of her spiritual awakening.

Since that moment, she decided to abandon her old ways and dedicate her life to Christ.

The video shows her transformation, with the young lady now living a modest life.

Watch the video below;