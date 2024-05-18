ModernGhana logo
Afia Schwarzenegger is one of the most humble celebrities I’ve ever come across — Prophet Ogyaba

Ghanaian Man of God, Prophet Ogyaba, has said Afia Schwarzenegger is the most humble celebrity he has ever met.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt in an interview, Prophet Ogyaba recounted an unexpected encounter with the outspoken media personality.

The prophet explained how Afia Schwarzenegger, known for her bold and often controversial public persona, ended up at his church while chasing a debtor who owed her money.

According to Prophet Ogyaba, Afia's debtor was attending his church, and Afia decided to show up there to collect her money.

However, her visit took an unexpected turn when she received a prophecy.

Prophet Ogyaba added that “Afia Schwarzenegger is one of the most humble celebrities he has ever come across and that she is soft-spoken.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

