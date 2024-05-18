ModernGhana logo
Dj Azonto demands $10 million from Bawumia for dancing to his “Fa no Fom” song

General News
SAT, 18 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Musician, Dj Azonto is demanding $10 million from the campaign office of the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer was seen dancing to his “Fa no Fom” hit while campaigning in some parts of the country.

The dance to the music has since gone viral on social media and other platforms.

In a statement issued on May 16, 2024, the musician indicated that his permission was not sought before the music was used on campaign grounds and is seeking $10 million as compensation.

He argues that failure to pay will mean a disregard for intellectual property.

Below is the statement

517202483606-pukwo0a442-517202481233-dj-azonto-34.jpeg

517202483606-0f72yl3xxs-517202481233-dj-azonto-45.jpeg

-citinewsroom

