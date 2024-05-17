Kennedy Agyapong and I are blood relatives — Bishop Obinim 

The General Overseer of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has revealed that his most vocal critic, Kennedy Agyapong, is actually a relative.

This revelation, according to Obinim, was a major reason for his decision to pardon the lawmaker, as he could not harbor hatred towards his ‘own blood’.

During a recent sermon, Obinim recounted how Mr. Agyapong consistently described him as a brother in media appearances, prompting him to investigate the truth behind these claims.

“To my astonishment, I learned that Kennedy Agyapong and I are indeed blood relatives. On one occasion, he publicly referred to me as his brother, expressing regret for his actions had he known of our familial ties.

“This led me to inquire with my father, who confirmed our relationship, explaining that his elder brother was married to Kennedy Agyapong’s mother. The news took me by surprise,” Obinim shared.

Following this discovery, Obinim, according to him, forgave the Assin Central MP for all the damage he had caused him.

He even mentioned an incident where he preemptively announced the passing of Agyapong’s father, which had occurred a few months prior.

“I recall the recent passing of Kennedy Agyapong’s father. I was the first to break the news, even before Kennedy himself. It was at that moment that I fully forgave him. His well-being matters to me, and we have since reconciled. Although at that time, I requested my name be removed from the obituary and funeral program,” he stated.

These comments were made as Obinim reflected on the years of accusations and torment he endured from the lawmaker, who had labeled him a fraudulent man of God.

In 2020, Kennedy Agyapong launched a crusade against some pastors in Ghana, accusing them of misusing the sacred name for personal gain.

He engaged in fiery debates with several pastors, including Bishop Obinim, making several allegations against them.

Agyapong’s impasse with Obinim stemmed from accusations of adultery and promiscuity to money laundering and his spread of doctrinal falsehoods.

As a result, Obinim was detained by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and faced charges related to the dissemination of misinformation, fraud, and falsification of documents, contravening sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act.

