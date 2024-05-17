Akufo-Addo's corrupt nature contributing to Special Prosecutor's hunt from office — Henry Akoto

Former parliamentary aspirant for Oforikrom constituency Henry Osei Akoto, has rebuked President Akufo-Addo over a petition seeking the removal of Kissi Agyebeng from his office as Special Prosecutor.

Henry Akoto asserted that despite the petition reportedly submitted by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, President Akufo-Addo had already been looking for ways to dismiss Kissi Agyebeng for refusing to do his bidding.

He claimed that the President is planning to replace Kissi Agyebeng with someone more ready to execute his agenda to avoid future prosecutions.

In a statement on his social media page, Akoto stated, “I think the burgeoning removal of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng is a grand scheme by President Akufo-Addo and the Akyem Mafia to remove the man from office and fix a partisan apparatchik who will not prosecute them when Bawumia finally loses miserably.”

These remarks follow reports President Akufo-Addo has forwarded a petition for Agyebeng’s removal to the Chief Justice. The petition, dated April 30, 2024, was delivered to the president by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and subsequently transmitted to Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6, 2024.

Martin Amidu’s petition alleges procurement irregularities in the acquisition of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and misconduct involving judges and the justice system.

Further accusations include violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, breaches of the right to information, and inappropriate staff appointments.

Under Article 146 of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is currently evaluating whether there is adequate preliminary evidence to warrant the establishment of a committee to investigate Agyebeng’s potential impeachment.