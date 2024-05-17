ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo's corrupt nature contributing to Special Prosecutor's hunt from office — Henry Akoto

Social News Henry Osei Akoto
FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Henry Osei Akoto

Former parliamentary aspirant for Oforikrom constituency Henry Osei Akoto, has rebuked President Akufo-Addo over a petition seeking the removal of Kissi Agyebeng from his office as Special Prosecutor.

Henry Akoto asserted that despite the petition reportedly submitted by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, President Akufo-Addo had already been looking for ways to dismiss Kissi Agyebeng for refusing to do his bidding.

He claimed that the President is planning to replace Kissi Agyebeng with someone more ready to execute his agenda to avoid future prosecutions.

In a statement on his social media page, Akoto stated, “I think the burgeoning removal of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng is a grand scheme by President Akufo-Addo and the Akyem Mafia to remove the man from office and fix a partisan apparatchik who will not prosecute them when Bawumia finally loses miserably.”

These remarks follow reports President Akufo-Addo has forwarded a petition for Agyebeng’s removal to the Chief Justice. The petition, dated April 30, 2024, was delivered to the president by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and subsequently transmitted to Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6, 2024.

Martin Amidu’s petition alleges procurement irregularities in the acquisition of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and misconduct involving judges and the justice system.

Further accusations include violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, breaches of the right to information, and inappropriate staff appointments.

Under Article 146 of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is currently evaluating whether there is adequate preliminary evidence to warrant the establishment of a committee to investigate Agyebeng’s potential impeachment.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Watch how a slay queen repented after having an encounter with Alpha Hour Watch how a ‘slay queen’ repented after having an encounter with Alpha Hour

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong left and Bishop Daniel Obinim Kennedy Agyapong and I are blood relatives — Bishop Obinim 

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia got it right, NPP gov’t has been the best under the 4th Republic – NPP G...

3 hours ago

Kidney disease is a killer in the country; Ive lost people because we couldnt pay for cost of dialysis – Bagbin Kidney disease is a killer in the country; I’ve lost people because we couldn’t ...

3 hours ago

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini Alhassan Suhuyini questions Akufo-Addo over swift action on petition to remove K...

3 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu It's questionable how SSNIT has decided to sell its 60% stake in hotels within i...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo happy with petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng; Im sure hes behind it – Martin Kpebu Akufo-Addo happy with petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng; I’m sure he’s behind it...

3 hours ago

Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampongleft and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Investigate and stop sale of SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong — Ablakwa petition...

3 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress NDC 'It Is Possible' Ghana public debt will cross GH¢1 trillion under the watch of '...

7 hours ago

Travelling to Maldives, other foreign tourist sites affects the cedi; lets build, patronise our local ones —Stephen Amoah Travelling to Maldives, other foreign tourist sites affects the cedi; let’s buil...

Just in....
body-container-line