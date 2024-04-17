ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It’s needless to jail Funny Face; he needs the face of God to become a better person — Family of accident victims 

General News Its needless to jail Funny Face; he needs the face of God to become a better person —Family of accident victims
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The family of the two young individuals tragically involved in the accident with comedian Funny Face has come forward with a compassionate stance amidst calls for legal action.

Nana Akomeah, representing the family, disclosed to Kofi TV that they have been overwhelmed with numerous calls from individuals, urging them to pursue legal action against Funny Face.

However, contrary to the expectations of some, the family has chosen not to take such actions.

Instead, they advocate for empathy and support towards Funny Face during this challenging period of his life.

Nana Akomeah emphasized this sentiment, urging the public and media outlets to recognize their stance.

He said, "Please share this video. I want the television stations and radio stations to know that I’m the Nana Akomeah they have been speaking to.

“Some people have been worrying us to press charges and insist that Chemu (Funny Face) be jailed but I don’t think that is needed. I believe that what he needs now is to seek the face of God in his life and become a better person."

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Funny Face was released on bail following two weeks of detention by the police.

This came about after his car collided with five people on the Kasoa Highway, leaving the victims with serious injuries.

He was granted bail in the amount of GH¢120,000 with two sureties by the Kasoa-Akweley District Court.

In four weeks, he is anticipated back in court, pending the results of the investigations.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Lets find African solutions to Africas problems – Akufo-Addo Let’s find African solutions to Africa’s problems – Akufo-Addo

42 minutes ago

Diversify GRIDCo, ECG and VRA – Otumfuo to govt Diversify GRIDCo, ECG and VRA – Otumfuo to govt

42 minutes ago

Man remanded for robbing late Vice President Amissah Arthur's widow of 28,000, 50, 2200 at gunpoint Man remanded for robbing late Vice President Amissah Arthur's widow of ₵28,000, ...

42 minutes ago

Court fines man GHS600 for fake penis-shrinking claim Court fines man GHS600 for fake penis-shrinking claim

42 minutes ago

Court cages EC personnel, student over stolen laptops, BVR kits Court cages EC personnel, student over stolen laptops, BVR kits

1 hour ago

2016 elections: It took Otumfuo's intervention before EC declared results—COP Kofi Boakye Rtd reveals 2016 elections: It took Otumfuo's intervention before EC declared results — COP ...

1 hour ago

Retired Commissioner of Police COP Nathan Kofi Boakye It's false; Asantehene has never interrupted with security affairs, gov't appoin...

1 hour ago

Transport fare increment: We don't have guns, arrows but we'll ensure Ghana comes to a standstill —Drivers Union threatens govt Transport fare increment: We don't have guns, arrows but we'll ensure Ghana come...

1 hour ago

Nana Ofori Owusu, the PPP National Chairman Locked-up medicines at port: You're not correct; you've lost sight of why you're...

2 hours ago

NPP running mate: The people you're campaigning to become running mate might overshadow Bawumia in terms of popularity; stop mounting pressure on him —Carlos Ahenkorah to members NPP running mate: The people you're campaigning to become running mate might ove...

Just in....
body-container-line