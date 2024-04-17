The family of the two young individuals tragically involved in the accident with comedian Funny Face has come forward with a compassionate stance amidst calls for legal action.

Nana Akomeah, representing the family, disclosed to Kofi TV that they have been overwhelmed with numerous calls from individuals, urging them to pursue legal action against Funny Face.

However, contrary to the expectations of some, the family has chosen not to take such actions.

Instead, they advocate for empathy and support towards Funny Face during this challenging period of his life.

Nana Akomeah emphasized this sentiment, urging the public and media outlets to recognize their stance.

He said, "Please share this video. I want the television stations and radio stations to know that I’m the Nana Akomeah they have been speaking to.

“Some people have been worrying us to press charges and insist that Chemu (Funny Face) be jailed but I don’t think that is needed. I believe that what he needs now is to seek the face of God in his life and become a better person."

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Funny Face was released on bail following two weeks of detention by the police.

This came about after his car collided with five people on the Kasoa Highway, leaving the victims with serious injuries.

He was granted bail in the amount of GH¢120,000 with two sureties by the Kasoa-Akweley District Court.

In four weeks, he is anticipated back in court, pending the results of the investigations.