We won’t hesitate to sanction officials who violate our laws – EC warns officials

The Electoral Commission (EC) has warned that it won't hesitate to sanction its officials who violate its laws.

This is contained in a press release issued after the alleged bribery incident that has marred the Ejisu by-election today.

In a video that has gone viral, a gentleman who is yet to be identified is captured dropping what appears to be an envelope believed to contain cash on a table manned by the presiding officer and ballot issuer.

A preliminary investigation by the EC has identified the Polling Station where the incident happened as the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station with Polling Station Code F311503.

As part of an immediate action, the Electoral Commission in a press release has announced that it has withdrawn the two officers from the field.

“The Electoral Commission has taken immediate steps and has withdrawn the two (2) temporary staff while investigations take place.

“The Commission upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth and transparency,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the Commission has stressed that it will not countenance acts that cast a slur on the integrity of its

institution and will not hesitate to sanction its officials who violate its laws.