‘Fools have infiltrated NPP; it's no more attractive’ — A Plus

Social critic Kwame Asare Obeng, A Plus

Social critic and independent parliamentary candidate in the Gomoa Central Constituency, Central region, Kwame Asare Obeng, known well as A Plus has criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The aspiring legislator asserted that fools have infiltrated the ruling party's rank and file, making it unattractive.

Speaking on Accra-based UTV's United Showbiz program on Saturday, April 27, A Plus warned that the NPP risks losing power if it does not address current issues plaguing the country.

"Your lights are going out, and you are still waiting to break the eight. It is you, the member of the NPP, who should criticize the leadership of the country, saying that what they are doing will destroy the government and the party's chances in the future," A Plus stated.

He argued that the opposition NDC is now more attractive, evident from the party's display during the introduction of its running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

“Look at what the NDC did at UPSA and how people received the message. This was what the NPP was known for, but now, a lot of fools have infiltrated the rank and file of the political party, and it is no longer attractive," A Plus said.

A Plus' criticisms come at a time when the NPP government is facing mounting criticism over the rising cost of living, fuel price increases and recent power outages crowding out businesses.