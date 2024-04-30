Ghanaian rapper Amerado has taken to social media to reassure fans of his well-being following a stage accident at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School (BBSHTS).

During his performance on April 27, 2024, the rapper encountered a mishap when the stage collapsed, causing him to fall.

He was subsequently rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Despite the frightening incident, Amerado has maintained a positive attitude and expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support he received from fans and well-wishers.

In a Facebook post dated April 30, 2024, the 'Kweku Ananse' hitmaker conveyed his appreciation for the prayers, calls, and laughter shared in the aftermath of the accident.

He assured everyone that he is in good health and took the opportunity to announce the premiere of his new visualizer for an upcoming track.

“I’m grateful for all the support, prayers, calls, and laughter after my stage mishap at Baidoo Bonsoe SHTS. I’m doing well now. FYI: TinTonTan visualizer drops at 6 pm today on my YouTube channel. Thanks for your ongoing support. On God,” he wrote.