Stand and greet me: Akufo-Addo behaving like a child with inferiority complex — Bridget Otoo

Ghanaian broadcaster Bridget Otoo has criticized President Akufo-Addo over reports that he ordered chiefs to stand before shaking hands with him.

The president was captured in a viral video angrily telling some chiefs to stand up before shaking hands.

In another video of the president's visit to the Yagbonwura, some netizens say the President ordered the traditional ruler to stand but he refused.

This, according to the renowned broadcaster who is very critical of the president, depicts a sign of inferiority complex.

She says she cannot comprehend why a president who is endowed with all presidential powers would choose to show authority by merely having chiefs stand up.

"A president voted for by the country and bestowed with all powers, yet somehow this short man thinks his respect is tied to chiefs standing to greet him.

“The way he commands, demands and orders respect shows the behavior of a child with an inferiority complex. What a sad little man," she wrote in a post on Tuesday, April 30, via X.

Meanwhile, there is disagreement over the president's actions. Some argue that, as the leader of the country, he was justified in his role.

However, others believe his behavior showed a lack of respect for long-standing traditions and conventions.

