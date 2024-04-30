Gov’t committed to retooling Ghana Navy, Armed Forces – Akufo-Addo assures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government will continue to invest in the Ghana Armed Forces and the Navy.

The President gave this assurance on Tuesday, April 30, when he joined Security Heads of the Ghana Navy, United States Naval Forces Africa, and the United States Marine Forces Africa to open the 3-day African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium Africa in Accra.

Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo said the commitment of his government to retooling the Ghana Navy and the Ghana Armed Forces, in general, has been amply demonstrated since he became president.

He said the investments made are all parts of efforts to safeguard the security of Ghana’s maritime space and accelerate growth of the country’s blue economy.

“Since coming to office in January 2017, Government has acquired and commissioned some twenty (20) vessels for the Navy. The process of acquiring two Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Navy is also far advanced. A major project to build a new Naval Base in the Western Region is also in its completion phase.

“These investments would help safeguard the security of our maritime space, and lead to an accelerated growth of our blue economy. Other African countries have shown similar commitments, and collaboration with our key partners have ensured the significant improvement in the security of Africa’s maritime domain,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The 3-day African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium in Accra is being held under the theme, “Cooperation at Sea: Safeguarding African Maritime Security”.

The African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium provide a unique opportunity to strengthen partnerships, and enhance collective capabilities through constructive dialogue, exchange of best practices, and exploring innovative solutions to the maritime security challenges facing Africa.