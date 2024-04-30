ModernGhana logo
They’re false accusations; check all bank accounts — Agya Koo ‘denies’ being rich with ‘NPP money’

Kofi Adu, widely known as Agya Koo, has refuted claims suggesting that his allegiance to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made him rich.

The veteran Ghanaian actor addressed the allegations during an interview in Ejisu, emphasizing that his support for the NPP is driven by his genuine love for the party and its principles.

Dispelling the notion that the NPP has provided him with financial assistance following the downturn of the Kumawood movie industry, Agya Koo challenged critics to scrutinize his bank accounts for evidence of such transactions.

In reaction to inquiries regarding the allegations, Agya Koo asserted, "Who even gave me money, and in which account was it paid? Check all the bank accounts and see which of them were deposited. Or did I carry the money from Jubilee House?"

He rejected the accusations, pointing out that few of his fellow Kumawood actors have joined him in his support for the NPP.

“They are false accusations. Which of the Kumawood actors joined me? It was only Matilda Asare I worked with. Was Mr. Beautiful or Afrani part?” he expressed.

Agya Koo's stance comes amidst his active involvement in campaigning for the NPP parliamentary candidate, Kwabena Boateng, in the Ejisu constituency prior to the by-elections on April 30, 2024.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

