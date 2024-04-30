VIDEO: ‘Nana esisi y3n, Bawumia adi y3n awu’ – Woman composes song calling on Ghanaians to vote out NPP

30.04.2024 LISTEN

A woman is trending on social media after composing a song calling on Ghanaians to vote out the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The song composed in the local [twi] dialect is captured in a video taken during a marriage ceremony.

In the lyrics of the song composed by remixing the popular Akatakyie song titled 'Odo eisisi me', she is heard singing ‘Nana esisi yen, Bawumia adi y3n awu’.

It translates to ‘President Akufo-Addo has cheated us and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has killed us’ in English.

The woman who is yet to be identified also says in the song that once President Akufo-Addo finishes his second term, the NPP will be voted out.

Listen to the song in the attachment below:



Some Ghanaians who have watched the video on social media shared divided opinions.

While some people wondered why a marriage ceremony would be turned into politics, some also praised the woman with one person calling for help to contact the woman to dash her some cash.