Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Minister-designate for Health, has provided updates on the progress of healthcare infrastructure development in Ghana, revealing that over 40 health facilities have been completed under the Akufo-Addo administration.

These facilities, which include polyclinics, district centres, specialised units, and CHIP compounds, serve as components of the government's efforts to improve healthcare delivery and quality across the country.

Notably, these completed projects are different from the ongoing Agenda 111 project, which focuses on the construction of new hospitals nationwide.

During a visit to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Okoe-Boye emphasised the essence of showcasing these completed projects as a means of inspiring future endeavours and promoting confidence in the government's healthcare initiatives.

In addition to the completed projects, Dr. Okoe-Boye announced plans to construct an additional 20 health facilities, further supporting healthcare services, particularly in underserved areas.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to inclusive healthcare, stressing the importance of continued collaboration to address healthcare challenges effectively.

He said, “Sometimes it’s important to look at what has been done to give us hope for what to do. Apart from improving healthcare, the second one I said is to carry all of us along. Since this government took office, we have completed about 40 structures of health facilities, polyclinics, district centres, specialised units, CHIP compounds and all that.”

He added, “I’m not going to show pictures, as I said, we’ll carry everybody along so that you’ll walk through it and experience it. We are working on about 26 facilities, all facilities are outside agenda 111 and I strongly believe that we all will come and appreciate the effort being done.”