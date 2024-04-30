Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has called for increased support and investment in the local film industry to drive its growth and sustainability.

During an interview on the DayBreak Hitz show on Hitz FM, Fella Makafui highlighted the crucial role both fan engagement and financial backing play in the development of Ghanaian cinema.

She emphasised that strong public support for Ghanaian movies could translate into higher revenue streams, providing filmmakers with the resources needed to produce more quality content.

"I feel it all boils down to the support. Because if I invite you to my movie and at the end of the day, we premiere it and people come in their numbers, we are going to get our returns to produce another movie," Fella Makafui stated.

The 'Yolo' actress urged Ghanaians to demonstrate their support for the arts through various means, including attending movie premieres, purchasing tickets, and engaging with local productions.

She further emphasised the importance of corporate investments in the film industry, suggesting avenues such as product placements and sponsorships as viable channels for financial support.

"I think that’s the only thing we will urge Ghanaians to channel more energy into – support the craft," she added.

Despite the challenges facing the industry, Fella Makafui expressed optimism about its future, referencing recent positive developments as encouraging signs of progress.

She highlighted the success of her co-produced series "Serwaa" with Farmhouse and praised the support received from fellow industry players, such as musician Kuami Eugene.

"I am seeing changes in the industry. Last year, when I co-produced Serwaa, the series with Farmhouse, it was massive. Even for this movie, I am so grateful; the support is so massive," Fella Makafui remarked.