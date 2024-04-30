Mahama destroyed the ‘meaty’ better Ghana and built a ‘bony’ Ghana; we don’t want him – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho wants Ghanaians to vote against John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 General Election.

In a post on social media, Mr. Anyidoho accused the flagbearer of the NDC of destroying Ghana when he had the chance to lead the country as president.

According to the former NDC Deputy General Secretary, John Dramani Mahama took over a meaty better Ghana and built a bony Ghana.

“You destroyed 34 months single-digit inflation; destroyed a stable currency; destroyed teacher/nursing trainee allowances; destroyed non-borrowing on the international market etc. You destroyed the meaty Better Ghana & built your bony Ghana. We don’t want a bony Ghana,” Samuel Koku Anyidoho said.

Mr. Anyidoho wants John Dramani Mahama to be honest and tell Ghanaians that he is running for president to seek four years in office to build a Ghana he wants for himself and his cronies.

He said the former President has no intention to build a better Ghana for Ghanaians.