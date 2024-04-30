ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama destroyed the ‘meaty’ better Ghana and built a ‘bony’ Ghana; we don’t want him – Koku Anyidoho

Headlines Mahama destroyed the meaty better Ghana and built a bony Ghana; we dont want him – Koku Anyidoho
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho wants Ghanaians to vote against John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 General Election.

In a post on social media, Mr. Anyidoho accused the flagbearer of the NDC of destroying Ghana when he had the chance to lead the country as president.

According to the former NDC Deputy General Secretary, John Dramani Mahama took over a meaty better Ghana and built a bony Ghana.

“You destroyed 34 months single-digit inflation; destroyed a stable currency; destroyed teacher/nursing trainee allowances; destroyed non-borrowing on the international market etc. You destroyed the meaty Better Ghana & built your bony Ghana. We don’t want a bony Ghana,” Samuel Koku Anyidoho said.

Mr. Anyidoho wants John Dramani Mahama to be honest and tell Ghanaians that he is running for president to seek four years in office to build a Ghana he wants for himself and his cronies.

He said the former President has no intention to build a better Ghana for Ghanaians.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Stand and greet me: Akufo-Addo behaving like a child with inferiority complex — Bridget Otoo Stand and greet me: Akufo-Addo behaving like a child with inferiority complex — ...

1 hour ago

Mahama destroyed the meaty better Ghana and built a bony Ghana; we dont want him – Koku Anyidoho Mahama destroyed the ‘meaty’ better Ghana and built a ‘bony’ Ghana; we don’t wan...

1 hour ago

We wont hesitate to sanction officials who violate our laws – EC warns officials We won’t hesitate to sanction officials who violate our laws – EC warns official...

1 hour ago

Proposed nationwide rebranding of Public Basic Schools is a misplaced priority – CSOs Platform on SDG 4 Proposed nationwide rebranding of Public Basic Schools is a misplaced priority –...

1 hour ago

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, Independent candidate in the Ejisu by-election Ejisu by-election: My campaign has rendered NPP frustrated — Owusu Aduomi

1 hour ago

Sheikh Arimiyao Shaibu – National Chief Imams Spokesperson Chief Imam’s office smells a scam

3 hours ago

Bribery allegations: EC withdraws 2 staff in ongoing Ejisu by-election, begins investigations Bribery allegations: EC withdraws 2 staff in ongoing Ejisu by-election, begins i...

3 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters decide NPPs bid to retain parliamentary majority Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters decide NPP’s bid to retain parliamentary major...

4 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 election: NDC cannot stop Bawumia’s one-touch victory on December 7 – Richa...

6 hours ago

Kenya Airways ponders direct flights to Kumasi Airport Kenya Airways ponders direct flights to Kumasi Airport

Just in....
body-container-line