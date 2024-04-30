Ghanaian media personality Fella Makafui has opened up about the challenges she faced with her wine business, acknowledging that it did not endure as she had hoped.

During a discussion about her entrepreneurial endeavors, Fella addressed the performance of her wine shop, expressing disappointment over its inability to stand the test of time.

While reflecting on the trajectory of her business ventures, Fella admitted that her wine business did not thrive as she had envisioned.

However, she refrained from categorizing it as a complete failure, attributing its struggles to her lack of passion for that particular venture.

In her own words, Fella stated, "My wine business among all my businesses did not stand the test of time. It’s not a failed business but rather I wasn’t passionate enough."

When questioned about the fate of the wine stock following the closure of the shop, Fella disclosed that she consumed some herself and distributed the remaining stock among friends.

Despite the setback with her wine business, Fella emphasized the success of her makeup business, which continues to flourish. She also hinted at upcoming ventures.