Funny Face involved in accident at Kasoa, one feared dead

25.03.2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has been involved in a tragic accident in Kasoa, in the Central Region, reportedly resulting in the injury of five road users, with one person feared dead.

According to eyewitness accounts, Funny Face allegedly knocked down five individuals at Kakraba Junction, including a mother and her two children, as well as two motorcyclists. The severity of the accident has led to concerns about the condition of the victims.

Indications are that the incident occurred on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Accra-based UTV posted a video showing Funny Face being led away while bystanders attended to the victims and the vehicle involved in the accident.

Real named Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, Funny Face gained fame through his role in the popular sitcom “Chorkor Trotro” and is known by aliases such as SwagOn-Papa and Children’s President.

In recent years, Funny Face has been embroiled in a tumultuous relationship with his baby mama, leading to legal and psychological challenges.

He has openly admitted to battling depression, and his public disputes with his baby mama have garnered significant attention on social media.

The accident involving Funny Face has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues expressing concern for the well-being of all involved.