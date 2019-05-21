Stone, Shatta Brawl: Punish Corrupt Politicians With Same Urgency— Van Vicker

Multiple award-winning actor, Van Vicker has asked the government to take a key interest in punishing politicians, people within the Creative Arts, public servants and all citizens who engage in wrongdoings as a deterrent.

In a comment on his social media wall, captured by attractivemustapha.com, Van Vicker used Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s saga as a case study.

He said many are insinuating that the country needs to send a strong message regarding the Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale brawl in order to deter others by evoking Stonebwoy’s gun rights, have the two sign a bond of good behaviour and some other punitive measures that will restrict them and others from engaging in such unfortunate incidence.

Below is the full statement:

On the Stonebwoy and Shatta’s brawl many are saying we need to send out a strong message in order to deter others by revoking Stonebwoy’s gun, having them sign a bond of good behaviour etc. etc. and I gravitate towards that however, how different is it from sending strong messages to corrupt politicians or those engaged in corruption from this ent adversity ?

What happened to those who sent a fake journalist to Australia, Nyantakyi, nam1, etc. etc.

That strong message should be sent out and enforced not in selected situations only.

If we need to grow then we need to begin to learn to punish for wrong doings at every level.

#theyounggodfather