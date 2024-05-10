ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My government will support churches – Bawumia assures Clergy

Headlines Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with the clergy
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with the clergy

Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the church that his government will support them to develop the country.

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia gave the promise yesterday when he met with members of the clergy in Sunyani as part of his campaign tour of the Bono Region.

Addressing the clergy, Dr. Bawumia described churches and faith-based organisations as the biggest development partners adding that with the needed government support they can fast truck the country's development.

The Vice President also reiterated his position on the Anti-Gay Bill to the pastors saying it is against the values and principles of the country. “Our religious values are very clear on that, it is not allowable”.

According to him, it is God who appoints leaders adding, “Therefore, as men of God, I come to you to bless and pray for me to get the nod to help build the country with policies and programmes that will change the life of the people positively.”

Anglican Bishop of Sunyani Diocese, Rev. Dr. Festus Yeboah, thanked the Vice President and his team for the opportunity, saying the church will hold him accountable if he fails to abide by his promises.

“We all need to know that this is the only country we have, it is not for political parties, religious, ethnic groups alone but it belongs to all of us. So we should be happy and work for the good of the nation,” he said.

-DGN online

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye COVID-19: GHS records 57% vaccination coverage

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with the clergy My government will support churches – Bawumia assures Clergy

2 hours ago

Mahama, Bawumia and Alan have flatly failed Ghanaians – Kofi Akpaloo Mahama, Bawumia and Alan have flatly failed Ghanaians – Kofi Akpaloo

2 hours ago

PAC warns public institutions to comply with the Public Procurement Act PAC warns public institutions to comply with the Public Procurement Act

2 hours ago

Voter registration: NDC slams ECs refusal to share serial numbers of BVR kits Voter registration: NDC slams EC’s refusal to share serial numbers of BVR kits

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's 'corrupt, yenkyendi cronyism' cost Ghana 190m stake in US Millennium Compact — Mahama Akufo-Addo's 'corrupt, yenkyendi cronyism' cost Ghana $190m stake in US Millenni...

2 hours ago

Don't be 'conduit' to President Akufo-Addo's 'I can't hand over power to Mahama' scheme — NDC warns EC Don't be 'conduit' to President Akufo-Addo's 'I can't hand over power to Mahama'...

2 hours ago

Bernard Afful and Roger Miller in handcuff NDC's hypocrisy exposed as party executive implicated in registration of minors

2 hours ago

Executive Director of ACEP, Ben Boakye PDS Scandal: The totality of our loss is the mess we seen in the power sector to...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama US Millennium Compact: It's disheartening for Ghana to lose $190 million power d...

Just in....
body-container-line