My government will support churches – Bawumia assures Clergy

Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the church that his government will support them to develop the country.

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia gave the promise yesterday when he met with members of the clergy in Sunyani as part of his campaign tour of the Bono Region.

Addressing the clergy, Dr. Bawumia described churches and faith-based organisations as the biggest development partners adding that with the needed government support they can fast truck the country's development.

The Vice President also reiterated his position on the Anti-Gay Bill to the pastors saying it is against the values and principles of the country. “Our religious values are very clear on that, it is not allowable”.

According to him, it is God who appoints leaders adding, “Therefore, as men of God, I come to you to bless and pray for me to get the nod to help build the country with policies and programmes that will change the life of the people positively.”

Anglican Bishop of Sunyani Diocese, Rev. Dr. Festus Yeboah, thanked the Vice President and his team for the opportunity, saying the church will hold him accountable if he fails to abide by his promises.

“We all need to know that this is the only country we have, it is not for political parties, religious, ethnic groups alone but it belongs to all of us. So we should be happy and work for the good of the nation,” he said.

-DGN online