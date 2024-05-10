677,140 births and 50,992 deaths recorded in 2022 - Statistical Report

The Birth and Death Registry recorded 677,140 births and 50,992 deaths in 2022, according to the Registry’s 2022 statistical report.

The report, which covers 261 districts of the 16 administrative regions, is the Births and Deaths Registry’s commitment to providing accurate and reliable information on births and deaths to support informed decision-making, public policy formation and national development.

At the launch of the 2022 statistical report in Accra on Thursday, the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Development, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, said the outdooring of the document has become necessary due to the high demand for accurate data.

Mr Amoah said the annual release of the reports would go a long way to help in gender base analysis, adding that this would reveal important trends related to male and female birth and death rates that would address gender-specific challenges and promote equality.

He, therefore, charged the Registry to ensure that the report was published annually without delay or excuses.

Madam Henrietta Lamptey, Ag. Registrar of Births and Deaths Registry said the government was aware of the importance of the Registry and has taken steps to strengthen and expand the registration to reach every community in the country.

She said mobile registration vans, field gear, laptop and desktop computers, motorbikes as well as digital birth and death registration systems have been provided by the government.

These interventions, according to her, were already bearing fruit since the main highlight of the 2022 Report was a significant increase in birth registration rates.