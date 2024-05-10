Prof. Dr. Amb. Mohamad Cheaib conferred Supreme Global Humanitarian of the Year at SDTA Awards

Prof. Dr. Amb. Mohamad Cheaib(right), receiving his award

The SDTA Awards 2023 recognized H.R.H Prince Prof. Dr. Amb Mohamad Najib Cheaib as the Supreme Global Humanitarian of the Year.

Prof.Dr.Amb. Mohammad Cheaib, a Lebanese international humanitarian, professor of peace, and global social worker was honored for his extensive philanthropic work and dedication to various humanitarian causes.

Currently serving as the Global Special envoy of the International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 (IYNUNSCR2250), Ambassador for Peace & Humanity in Africa at the Universal Human Rights Organization, Secretary General at International Forum in support of the Sustainable development goals of the United Nations( IFSSDGUN), and Ambassador in Africa for World Alliance Ambassadors for Peace Inc., Cheaib's contributions have made a significant impact on communities across Africa and beyond.

The award ceremony, held on December 20, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, celebrated Cheaib's generosity and commitment to improving the lives of people worldwide. He succeeded the former French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Sophie Anne Ave, as the Supreme Global Humanitarian of the Year. Cheaib's advocacy for peace and humanitarian relief efforts, particularly in regions like the Gaza Strip and Israel, where he actively called for a ceasefire to prevent further loss of innocent lives, garnered special recognition. His initiatives in providing relief materials to victims and vulnerable populations demonstrated his unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes.

Cheaib's exemplary leadership in addressing community issues and advocating for policy changes has earned him numerous accolades, including the Supreme Global Peace Ambassador of the Year award in 2022. In expressing gratitude for the honor, Cheaib emphasized his commitment to continue serving and giving back to communities worldwide.

Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi, Chairperson of the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards, commended Cheaib's outstanding contributions to humanitarianism, philanthropy, and community service. She praised his unwavering dedication to making a lasting difference in the lives of people globally, highlighting his exemplary spirit of service and dedication.

ABOUT H.R.H PRINCE PROF. DR. AMB MOHAMAD NAJIB CHEAIB

J.P.AMB Cheaib J.P. is a proud model humanitarian, who has committed himself to giving back and uplifting people around the world.

His early experiences solidified his conviction that he was called to have an undeniable impact as a Humanitarian, as he relentlessly seeks to make a positive difference in the world by putting in efforts to Promote the spirit of tolerance.

As a result, he is the Founder of Peace institute for peace and human rightsHe is the Founder of International Academy for Human Development and he is also the Founder of Peacekeepers international organization.

About Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA Awards)

The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards® (often shortened to SDTA Awards and Pronounced as STAR AWARDS For the initials ), which begun in 2021, is the first Prestigious and Global Awards Organization from Africa to Celebrate & honor the Supremacy & Dynamism Of Both African & International Creatives & Talents in the Creative or Entertainment Industry, whose works have projected the Arts an Entertainment sector Supremely.

SDTA awards also has a special recognition category which spotlights on ALL Walks of life, to celebrate and honor personalities from around the globe with short or long standing service to the development of their respective fields and also to Humanity, for creative and innovative Contributions.

SDTA awards is presented in an Annual Awards show, hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, an internationally recognised Talent Academy with the aim to equip & train Talents with Global standards to strive for Supremacy in their careers, either in Modeling, Pageantry, Acting, TV Presenting, Makeup & Dancing.

SDTA Awards is also hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy In collaboration with, supreme Dynamic Agency, which holds unparalleled experiences and unrivaled expertise in hosting international conferences, events, and exhibitions, including Talent Management, Pro PR, AD Content Creative Services, Digital Marketing & ushering Services.

The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards are gradually becoming the most prominent global and Prestigious Awards ceremony from Africa and fast becoming the “creative and entertainment industry’s biggest night of the year"